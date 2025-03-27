– WWE NXT Superstar Eddy Thorpe surfaced on social media on Tuesday to write about getting in an automobile accident on the freeway while driving in Florida.

“After two years of living in Florida and seeing the worst driving in the world it finally happened and I got hit on the freeway,” he wrote via X. “Thankfully I am okay.”

– Natalya expressed interest in squaring off with Miya Yamashita for her upcoming appearance at the Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– European league football player Yago Rivero is gearing up for a tryout with WWE. The overseas sports star will be taking part in the upcoming WWE European Tryout in London, England on Sunday, March 30. Rivero spoke about this on social media.

“Imagine you are chilling at home looking through your phone and then suddenly you get a text message that can change your life,” he said. “Well that’s how WWE contacted me directly to invite to their tryouts in London. They have selected athletes from across the world to be the next WWE Superstars, and somehow I was chosen to be part of this. I was thinking about even sharing this, but if I was a child and I had this opportunity, I would like to live this with him. That’s why I’m sharing this, because we’ve all had a childhood dream we wanted to follow and this is mine. If someone would have told as a kid that in 15 years that I would have a chance to join WWE, I would have never believed it. Life is funny sometimes and now I am one step away. If you want to live this with me, follow me in this journey. We taking it all.”