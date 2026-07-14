An injury has forced a change to Tuesday night’s NXT card.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced on Monday that Layla Diggs has been pulled from her scheduled NXT Women’s North American Championship match against Zaria after suffering an injury at Saturday’s NXT live event.

According to Stone, Diggs was injured while wrestling Zaria at the NXT house show in Sebring, Florida. As a result, the title bout originally scheduled for Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center has been canceled.

Diggs had earned the championship opportunity on last week’s episode of NXT, defeating Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain, and Thea Hail in a four-way number one contender’s match.

While Diggs is no longer able to compete, Stone confirmed that he is already working on finding a replacement, with the NXT Women’s North American Championship still set to be defended on Tuesday’s show.

Also announced for Tuesday’s episode, Vanity Project will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux, while Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Kali Armstrong will square off in a three-way match to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship.

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