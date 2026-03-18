An injury angle played out on this week’s NXT that could shake up the tag team tournament picture heading into Stand & Deliver.

During the March 17 episode of NXT on The CW, a backstage segment featured Interim General Manager Robert Stone speaking with WWE Men’s Speed Champion Elio LeFleur when Eli Knight and Sean Legacy entered the scene.

Legacy was notably on crutches, immediately signaling something was wrong.

He revealed that he suffered an ankle injury during the Triple Threat match on the March 10 episode of NXT, which also included Eli Knight and Jasper Troy. According to Legacy, the injury has left him not medically cleared to compete.

That development forced him to withdraw from the ongoing tag team tournament designed to determine the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver.

A tough break at a crucial time.

With a spot now open, Elio LeFleur quickly stepped up and offered to replace Legacy as Eli Knight’s partner. The substitution was made official in the segment.

As a result, Knight and LeFleur are now set to team up in tournament action on the March 24 episode of NXT, where they will face The Culling duo of Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled for April 4 in St. Louis, MO.