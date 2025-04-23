WWE NXT Superstar Oro Mensah has revealed that he was the victim of a car theft. Taking to Twitter, Mensah — known for his role in the Meta-Four faction — shared the unfortunate news with fans.

Support quickly poured in through the comments, with many fans offering words of encouragement. One even humorously suggested that Lexis King, a former rival of Mensah, might be the culprit.

Mensah confirmed that a police report has been filed regarding the incident. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a WWE star has faced such an issue — last year, WWE Hall of Famer Lita reported that her scooter had been stolen.

Mensah last appeared on television during the February 21 episode of WWE EVOLVE, where he scored a victory over Javier Bernal.

Car got stolen, had to happen I guess 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Oro Mensah (@OroMensah_wwe) April 23, 2025

A former NXT North American Champion may soon be heading to WWE’s main roster, even as he remains embroiled in a major storyline on NXT.

According to a report from Cory Hayes of Bodyslam.net, Tony D’Angelo is being considered for a call-up after spending over three years on the NXT brand.

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 last week, D’Angelo and The Family suffered a loss to Darkstate. The match took a shocking turn when Stacks betrayed D’Angelo mid-show.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT took the drama even further, with heavy implications that Stacks had orchestrated the disappearance — or possible death — of Luca Crusifino in the desert. In response, Tony placed Adriana Rizzo in a safe house for protection.