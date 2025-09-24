Stephanie Vaquer has accomplished a lot in a short time since becoming part of the WWE Universe.

The former WWE NXT double-champion added a third singles women’s title to her list of accomplishments since signing with WWE in July of 2024, as she captured the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship this past weekend.

“La Primera” won the title by defeating IYO SKY in what was the consensus best match of the night at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event on September 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Wednesday, Vaquer’s real-life boyfriend, WWE NXT Superstar Myles Borne, surfaced via social media to congratulate the emerging women’s wrestling mega-star.

“I’m so proud of you,” Borne wrote. “You are so special and amazing in and out of the ring.”

Borne continued, “Never doubted you for a moment, keep reaching for the stars mi amor. Congratulations mi campeóna, I love you.”

Borne and Vaquer’s relationship became public knowledge when the latter was spotted in family photos with the former in May. Borne confirmed the news a month later with a post on X responding to Lexis King where he referred to Vaquer as his “Chilean Queen.”