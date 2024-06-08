Don’t expect to see Javier Bernal in action any time soon.

On his latest Twitch stream, the WWE NXT Superstar announced that he recently suffered a broken foot.

“Big Body Javi” revealed that the broken foot injury will require surgery, which he plans to undergo soon. Bernal noted that he was going to be out for six weeks without surgery, but now that surgery will be required, he is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately six months.

Bernal last worked at the WWE NXT Level Up taping on June 4 in tag-team action, joining forces with Drake Morreaux to take on the Chase U duo of Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne.

We will keep you posted.