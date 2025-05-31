Highly-regarded WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans made his WWE main roster in-ring debut on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, TN.

Je’Von Evans teamed up with Rey Fenix to face Los Garza (Angel & Berto) in tag team action on the May 30 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Joining commentary for the match was the new NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page. Page is set to defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way at AAA Worlds Collide on June 7 against Evans, Fenix, and Laredo from The Aztec Warriors, representing TNA Wrestling.

During the match, tensions boiled over between Page and the team of Evans and Fenix. A heated exchange led to a physical altercation, with Evans decking Page at ringside. However, the distraction proved costly. Santos Escobar interfered, allowing Angel to pin Evans and give Los Garza the win.

