Another WWE couple has officially tied the knot.

NXT Superstar Kale Dixon and former NXT talent Summer Sorrell are now married, with the happy news shared across social media on Thursday.

Dixon marked the occasion with a heartfelt post, writing, “Today’s the day I get to marry my best friend!!❤️ 02-27-26.”

The post quickly drew attention from fellow WWE talent and fans alike.

Several NXT Superstars were in attendance for the ceremony, including Luca Crusifino, who shared a D’Angelo Family reunion photo from the celebration.

The gathering served as a mini on-screen/off-screen crossover moment for members of the brand.

Dixon is currently aligned with the Chase U faction on NXT programming and was previously paired with Uriah Connors during his run on the brand.

Sorrell, meanwhile, appeared as part of the cast on WWE LFG during her time with the company.