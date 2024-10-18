Deep South Wrestling took to Instagram today to announce that WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King will be wrestling at their ‘October Rust 2’ event, which takes place on October 26 in Atlanta, GA. King will be facing off against Skrilla the Great.

In the comments section, Skrilla had a message for his upcoming opponent. He said,

“Another “professional” that didn’t do their research because they are so full of themselves. No surprised. See you soon @lexisking_wwe “

Deep South Wrestling once served as WWE’s developmental territory alongside Ohio Valley Wrestling. They become the latest promotion to partner with WWE, joining TNA Wrestling, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Marigold, and several others.