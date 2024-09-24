Nikkita Lyons continues her road to recovery.

On Tuesday, the WWE NXT Superstar checked in with an update on her progress via social media.

“It’s been a minute,” Lyons wrote via X. “Eight months post op on my left ACL.”

Lyons continued, “Now im even lmao… it’s not over when you fall, it’s over when you don’t get back up and just quit. No one knows all you’ve been through but you. Take your power back and protect your peace.”

Check out the via included with the aforementioned Nikkita Lyons X post below.