WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer is currently on the shelf with an injury.

Frazer took to Twitter this week and revealed that he is dealing with a “little injury” right now.

“Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it [fist emoji] [folded hands emoji] #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Frazer did not elaborate, but PWInsider reports that he is believed to be dealing with an arm or shoulder injury.

Frazer was brought over to NXT 2.0 from NXT UK back in May, making his official arrival on the May 3 NXT Spring Breakin’ episode with a win over Grayson Waller. He defeated Wes Lee on the May 17 show, came up short against Cameron Grimes at the May 31 show, and then defeated Santos Escobar on June 7.

Frazer took a loss to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes at the June 10 NXT live event in Tampa, and that was his last match on record. There is no word yet on if he was injured in Tampa or while training, but we will keep you updated.

