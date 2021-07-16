WWE NXT Superstar Xia Li is reportedly scheduled to work a SmackDown dark match tonight.

As we’ve noted, several NXT Superstars have been brought to recent RAW and SmackDown tapings so that officials could get a better look at them while they work dark matches. Fightful Select now reports that Li was planned for a SmackDown dark match as of Tuesday.

There has been no talk of plans to call Li to the main roster, but that could change, especially with the WWE Draft coming up. Li has been involved in the Tian Sha storyline with Boa and Mei Ying for a few months.

Li is scheduled to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez on Tuesday’s NXT episode.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Nox, Shotzi, Toni Storm, Bronson Reed, Odyssey Jones and others have worked main roster dark matches as of late. Nox, Shotzi and Toni Storm have secured spots on the SmackDown roster after working those dark matches, while the others are rumored for call-ups.

Stay tuned for more on Li’s possible main roster future.

