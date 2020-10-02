WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q is getting closer to returning to the ring.

Q has been out of action since suffering a broken leg at a NXT live event in late July 2019, while teaming Bianca Belair for a win over Raquel Gonzalez and then-NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. She returned for an in-ring promo at a live event in early December, but then announced that she had to go back under the knife on February 5 of this year, for the same injury. The second operation in February came 27 weeks after her first operation.

Q took to Twitter today and noted that she did a flip for the first time since breaking her leg.

“After 14 months, I did a flip today for the first time since my leg broke. It felt amazing!!! #karenqcomeback,” she wrote.

Karen noted back on September 17 that she returned to the ring for some training.

She wrote, “Got in the ring today. Wow it felt good.”

WWE signed Karen in February 2019 after she competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, losing to Xia Li in the first round. She debuted as a member of the roster at the February 28, 2019 NXT live event, teaming with Kayden Carter for a loss to Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.

Q and indie wrestler Bison Smith were recently engaged to be married.

Stay tuned for updates on Karen’s status and return. You can see her related tweets below:

