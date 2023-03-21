Wendy Choo has been pulled from tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE previously announced Choo vs. Lyra Valkyria in a qualifying match for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Now Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile has been added to tonight’s show.

As seen at this link, WWE did an parking lot injury angle with Choo on the February 28 episode. It was then reported that she is dealing with a legitimate injury, and the parking lot angle was booked to temporarily write her off TV so that she can recover. Injury specifics were not known, but it was reported that the injury is not too serious, and that she would miss some ring time. Choo last wrestled at the February 13 WWE Main Event tapings before RAW in Brooklyn, where she defeated Dana Brooke. There is no word yet on if she was hurt while training or at some other point.

WWE made no mention of Choo in their official preview for Nile vs. Valkyria.

The other Ladder Match qualifier announced for tonight’s NXT is Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton. The winners of Nile vs. Valkyria and Hartwell vs. Stratton will join Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin as confirmed entrants in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s NXT:

* JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Great Debate: The Schism faces off with Chase U

* Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Stand & Deliver NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton

