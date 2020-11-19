Arturo Ruas reportedly suffered an arm injury during last night’s WWE NXT loss to Kushida.

The fear from within NXT is that Ruas suffered a torn biceps during the match, according to Fightful Select, but specifics have not been confirmed.

Last night’s match with Kushida was not scheduled to be a one-off appearance for Ruas as WWE had more creative plans for him moving forward on the black & yellow brand. Besides last night’s match, Ruas filmed some additional material for WWE’s digital channels, but the content did not air for some reason, likely due to the injury.

Ruas was on RAW earlier this year for the RAW Underground segments. It was noted that WWE sidelining RAW Underground set the stage for Ruas’ return to NXT TV, which was expected by many in the company.

Stay tuned for more on Ruas’ injury and NXT status.

