WWE NXT talent Shiloh Hill found himself in the pop culture spotlight this week thanks to an unexpected—and hilarious—mention on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Hill, who joined WWE in June 2022 through the company’s NIL (Next In Line) program, has been steadily rising through the ranks. In 2025, he’s been featured on NXT Level Up and is currently aligned with Team Undertaker on the new NXT LFG brand.

But it was his name—not his in-ring performance—that caught John Oliver’s attention.

During a segment on his Emmy-winning late night show, Oliver cracked wise about Hill’s ring name, stating the following:

“I do need you to know that that man is a WWE wrestler who goes by the ring name Shiloh Hill, which, to be honest, isn’t a top-tier wrestling name. It sounds more like the title of an unwatchable indie film. But it gets even more confusing when you find out that his real legal name is Thunder Justice Keck. I am confused. Completely serious. Imagine having the name Thunder Justice and using something else to wrestle under. It’d be like finding out that my legal name was Zippy Bookworm. Why change?”

Hill responded to the viral moment with a good sense of humor. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote the following:

“Did not expect to see myself getting flamed on British TV this morning 🤣.”

While the segment may have poked fun at his choice of ring name, the buzz has only added to Hill’s growing notoriety—both in and outside of the squared circle.