Heading into the April 3, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT, a mystery partner has been teased for the team consisting of WWE NXT Superstar Jacy Jane and TNA Knockout Tessa Blanchard.

Until now.

TNA Wrestling has confirmed that Jazmyn Nyx will join Jane and Blanchard in their six-woman showdown on Thursday’s TNA iMPACT against TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich and her partners, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee.

Also scheduled for the 4/3 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and Sportsnet prime time Thursday night program is a “groundbreaking” announcement from TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Hardy Boys will speak, Frankie Kazarian will go one-on-one against Elijah, and Steve Maclin will be in action against an opponent yet to be announced.

