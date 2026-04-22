Sean Legacy is officially back on the road to recovery, with the WWE NXT Superstar now medically cleared following his ankle injury.

Legacy took to social media to share the news, posting a new video showing him ditching his crutches and removing his leg brace, signaling a major step forward in his recovery process.

The clip then cut into the popular Jon Hamm meme from “Your Friends & Neighbors,” adding a lighthearted twist to the update as he celebrated being back on his feet.

Legacy originally announced he was sidelined during the March 17 episode of NXT, revealing that he had suffered an ankle injury the week prior.

That injury occurred on the March 10 episode of NXT during a triple threat match against Eli Knight (EK Prosper) and Jasper Troy.

At the time, Legacy was slated to team with Prosper in a tag team tournament to determine the new number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles. With Legacy out, Elio LeFleur stepped in as Prosper’s replacement partner.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Legacy’s return to in-ring competition or television appearances, though being medically cleared is a strong indication he could be nearing a comeback.