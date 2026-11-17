WWE NXT prospect Alyssa Daniele is going to be sidelined for the next several months.

Daniele took to social media to provide an update on her status, revealing that she suffered a shoulder dislocation that will require surgery. As a result, she is targeting a return to the ring in the spring of 2027.

“I’ve gotten a lot of questions about where I’ve been in the ring,” Daniele wrote. “Unfortunately I suffered a pretty nasty shoulder dislocation that requires surgery so I’ll be out for a few months.”

Despite the setback, Daniele remains optimistic about her recovery and eventual return.

“But I’ll be back and better than ever this spring,” she continued. “Stay with me, we’re just getting started.”

Daniele also addressed the unfortunate timing of the injury, which came as she was beginning to build momentum in her wrestling career.

“Getting injured just as the momentum was starting is tough, but being away gives me time to get better in every way possible and makes me even hungrier to come back,” she stated. “The locker room should definitely be ready for when I’m cleared.”

Daniele joined WWE as part of the spring 2026 Performance Center recruiting class. She has competed in a handful of NXT live events but has yet to make her television debut.