Oro Mensah is set to debut on WWE NXT next week.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration featured a teaser vignette for Mensah, announcing that he will be arriving next Tuesday night. You can see the vignette below.

Mensah is the former Oliver Carter of NXT UK. WWE filed to trademark “Oro Mensah” on September 8, indicating that they just came up with the new name not too long ago.

The Swiss and Ghanaian Superstar took to Twitter after tonight’s announcement and wrote, “Freshest Flavor coming to 2.0 [ice cream emoji] [goggles emoji] #nxt”

Mensah began working with WWE on the NXT UK brand in April 2019. He teamed with Ashton Smith to win the NXT UK Tag Team Titles from Moustache Mountain on the June 2 NXT UK episode, but they were forced to vacate the straps later that month due to Smith suffering a torn MCL. Mensah went on to work three more NXT UK matches before the brand wrapped up due to NXT Europe launching in 2023. Mensah defeated Rohan Raja on the August 4 NXT UK episode and defeated Charlie Dempsey on the August 11 episode, but lost to Tyler Bate on the August 24 show, in a tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Title, which Bate ended up winning.

There’s no word yet on who Mensah will debut against next week, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the new promo for Mensah, along with his full tweet:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.