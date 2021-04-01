The former AQA (Angela Quentina Arnold) is now being called Zayda Ramier in WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Ramier and Gigi Dolin (fka Priscilla Kelly) team up for a loss to The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

This was the NXT in-ring debut for Ramier.

Ramier and Dolin were signed by WWE in late February, and were announced in the same class of WWE Performance Center recruits. Dolin, competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic and made her NXT debut earlier this year in the inaugural Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, teaming with newcomer Cora Jade (fka Elayna Black) for a first round loss to LeRae and Hartwell. Ramier was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and held the Diamonds Division Title twice for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. She has also wrestled for RISE and SHIMMER.

Ramier can be found on Twitter now at @zaydaramierwwe.

There’s no word on what’s planned for Ramier, or if WWE is looking to keep her and Dolin as a new tag team. LeRae and Hartwell are set to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two next week.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a few related shots below:

