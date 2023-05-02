WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca is undergoing surgery today.

As noted, last Tuesday’s NXT Spring Breakin’ episode featured a segment where the NXT Anonymous Twitter account filmed a sneak attack on Ruca as she left the WWE Performance Center. Ruca’s friend Dani Palmer rushed to assist and was told to call for help. This is in line with the recent storyline sneak attacks on Wendy Choo and Nikkita Lyons. It was later reported by Dave Meltzer that Ruca was legitimately suffering from a torn ACL, which is why they wrote her out of the storylines with the sneak attack angle.

In an update, Ruca took to Instagram today to post a video from the beach, which shows her moving around just fine, despite the injury.

She commented in the video, “No ACL, no problem!”

Ruca captioned the video with, “Who needs an acl anyways… jk I do, surgery day baby let’s go”

Ruca also continues to train in the gym while injured. She posted gym photos on Saturday and wrote, “Every day better baby”

It’s not clear when Ruca suffered the torn ACL, but she has not wrestled since the April 14 NXT live event from Largo, FL, where she and Dani Palmer defeated Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. There’s also no word yet on a timeframe for Ruca’s return to the ring, but she could be on the shelf for up to around 6-9 months.

WWE officials have been high up on Ruca and her in-ring work since signing her in March 2022 out of the University of Oregon, where she competed on the Acrobatics & Tumbling team.

You can see Ruca’s related Instagram posts below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.