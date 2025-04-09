Candice LeRae has her next challenger for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca emerged victorious in the final WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Ruca defeated WWE main roster star Michin to advance to the finals of the ongoing tourney, where she will now challenge LeRae for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

The Ruca vs. LeRae title tilt is scheduled for next week’s episode of WWE Speed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 12/11c.

Watch the complete April 9, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.