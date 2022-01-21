WWE NXT Superstars are currently backstage for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Roderick Strong and LA Knight were both brought in for tonight’s taping, according to PWInsider.

It was noted that Strong is scheduled to work a dark match tonight, and Knight is also scheduled to wrestle. It was not clear if Strong vs. Knight will be the dark match, or if Knight will be working some other kind of match.

Strong last appeared on NXT this past Tuesday, losing the main event to Gunther (fka WALTER). Knight also appeared on this week’s NXT, in the opening segment to continue his feud with Grayson Waller.

WWE bringing Strong and Knight to SmackDown comes after Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne were recently used at RAW and SmackDown tapings. Ciampa defeated Dunne in a dark match at the January 7 SmackDown. They then appeared on the January 13 WWE Main Event episode with Dunne defeating Akira Tozawa and Ciampa defeating T-BAR. They were brought back for this week’s Main Event episode with Ciampa defeating Tozawa and Dunne going over T-BAR.

There is no word on if Ciampa, Dunne, Strong and Knight are being officially called up to the main roster, but we will keep you updated. It was noted that as of this past Monday, Ciampa and Dunne were still listed internally as members of the NXT roster.

