The Way (Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano) brawled with Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne earlier this afternoon at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As seen below, security was forced to break up a wild backstage scuffle between the two sides as they prepare for tonight’s WWE NXT show, which will feature Lorcan vs. Theory in singles action.

Gargano and Dunne will also be featured on tonight’s “Takeover: In Your House” go-home edition of NXT as they participate in the Fatal 5 Way Face-Off with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, to promote the Takeover main event.

On a related note, WWE also released video of Scarlett using her tarot cards to send a warning to Gargano, Dunne, Cole and O’Reilly, on behalf of Kross.

You can see both videos below, along with the NXT line-up for tonight. Stay tuned for more on NXT updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has a priceless announcement for LA Knight and Cameron Grimes

* Fatal 5 Way Face-Off for “Takeover: In Your House” with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano

* Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Poppy returns to NXT

