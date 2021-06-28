WWE NXT Superstars are backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart are reportedly at RAW, according to PWInsider. They were brought in to work either dark matches, or the WWE Main Event tapings.

This is the third straight week Kross has been brought to main roster TV. As we’ve noted, Kross wrestled Dolph Ziggler two weeks ago at SmackDown in a dark match for officials, while NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed wrestled Robert Roode that same night. They were then brought to RAW to work last week’s Main Event tapings. Kross, without Scarlett, defeated Shelton Benjamin on Main Event, as Reed defeated Drew Gulak. Kross was then brought back to last Friday’s SmackDown for another dark match, against Slapjack. Scarlett and Shotzi wrestled each other in a dark match at SmackDown, but there’s still no word on who won the matches.

WWE is reportedly bringing top NXT Superstars to RAW and SmackDown so that officials can get a better look at them as they prepare to call them up to the main roster, possibly in the WWE Draft that takes place on the August 30 RAW and the September 3 SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.