A short but memorable championship run for WWE NXT’s Hank Walker and Tank Ledger came to an end overseas this week.

The NXT duo dropped the GHC Tag Team Titles on Friday at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Cross Over 2025 event, losing the belts just thirteen days after their reign began.

Hank & Tank were defeated by Masa Kitamiya & Takashi Sugiura, the same team they originally beat for the gold back on November 8.

The rematch didn’t come without controversy.

Kitamiya & Sugiura, working with Team 2000X, regained the titles after well-timed steel chair shots and outside interference from their faction. The finish capped off a tough night for Hank & Tank, who have been in Japan since late October on a NOAH excursion designed to give them valuable reps outside the WWE system.

Since debuting for NOAH on October 26, the NXT standouts have wrestled seven matches during their stint abroad. Ahead of Friday’s title defense, the champions released a social media promo declaring their goal of returning to NXT still wearing the GHC Tag Team straps.

The caption to the social media promo shared via Instagram read, “We’re on a mission… we’re bringing the Global Honor Crown Tag Team Championships back to our stomping grounds. SEE YOU IN SENDAI.”

The latest title change comes amid an active working relationship between WWE and NOAH, which has seen talent such as Omos, Hank, Tank, Charlie Dempsey, Harlem Lewis, Tavion Heights, and Josh Briggs spend time in Japan. On the flip side, current GHC Heavyweight Champion Yoshiki Inamura recently completed an extended excursion in NXT before heading back to NOAH.

Inamura closed Friday’s show on a high note, retaining the GHC Heavyweight Title against Kaito Kiyomiya in the main event. NOAH also announced that Inamura will put the championship on the line once again when he faces OZAWA at NOAH The New Year 2026 on January 1.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: AJ Lee Blasts WWE Fan For Harassment After Sharing A.I. Video Of Himself Making Out With Her