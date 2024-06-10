WWE made their premium live event debut at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. on Sunday night, with NXT Battleground 2024.

The early word coming out of the show from talent is that the venue was not desirable.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE NXT Superstars were unhappy with the setup inside the UFC Apex during the WWE NXT PLE on Sunday night, June 9, 2024.

According to the report, although nothing came from it, a handful of WWE NXT Superstars didn’t like the floor spacing around the ring inside the UFC Apex for WWE NXT Battleground 2024.

The talent felt that it was “noticeably tighter” than at regular WWE and WWE NXT events.