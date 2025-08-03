WWE NXT Superstars Brooks Jensen and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo shared photos and details about helping Jelly Roll train for his WWE in-ring debut alongside Randy Orton against the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Brooks Jensen wrote the following:

“He may not have won his match, but he won the hearts and respects from the WWE universe. What we do day in and day out is not for the faint of heart. Time, dedication, endurance, and strength are just 60% of what makes a WWE Superstar. The other 40% comes from a love of the game, resilience, and passion. All that said, he trained and worked as hard as the greats and for that I couldn’t have been more proud to share those 4 corners for the past several weeks. He’s a star in and out of the ring. Hell yeah!”

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo wrote:

“I’ve been at the PC for 3.5 years. I’ve seen plenty of D1 ATHLETES take a couple of bumps and give up in a few weeks because they can’t handle it. The training. The grind. BROKE them. Jelly Roll, BROKE his finger day 1 of training and he taped that finger up and was punching me in the face with it the next day. We pushed him hard. Expecting more from him everyday and he delivered. He smiled and sang through every minute of training and then grabbed the broom and swept the ring. I’ve watched him commit every ounce of energy he had to this SummerSlam match tonight. He may not consider himself an athlete, but he’s got that Mamba Mentality. He worked his ass off for this. Tonight, Jelly Roll is a WWE Superstar and he’s gonna put on a show for the whole world.”

Jelly Roll stated the following about his training before the match:

“I have quietly been living in Orlando for about three or four weeks at the PC. Showing up every day like a piece of furniture over there. They can’t kick me out. I’m there from the moment I wake up till it closes almost. Matt Bloom’s my coach.”

Footage of Jelly Roll’s training with Brooks Jensen, Channing Lorenzo and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, as well as guest appearances by The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, are available in Jackie Redmond’s interview with the music star from the ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam’ pre-show, which you can watch below.