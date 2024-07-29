The WWE NXT crossovers continue.
On Monday, it was announced that WWE NXT Superstars featured on the WWE NXT Level Up weekly show will be used at upcoming Reality of Wrestling events.
The ROW promotion is run by WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T.
Our biggest Sunday #Breakout show to date with 189 fans at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!
BREAKING NEWS: Going forward NXT Level Up Talent will be part of our BREAKOUT Events. pic.twitter.com/hPdVa0UI77
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) July 29, 2024