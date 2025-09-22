– Dave Bautista is back on the big screen. His new film Afterburn has officially opened in select markets, where he co-stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

– WWE NXT talents Charlie Dempsey and Harlem Lewis are headed overseas. Both are scheduled to appear for Pro Wrestling NOAH tomorrow at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

– A hearing has been scheduled for this Friday, September 26, in the case of Shawn Chan — the Canadian man charged with one count of interstate domestic violence against WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. Chan was arrested back in June after allegedly traveling to the United States and loitering for hours at Morgan’s property in Florida. He has remained behind bars since his arrest and was denied an earlier request for release earlier this month.

– The official WWE and WWE Vault YouTube channels are each running WrestleMania-related marathons today. The WWE channel has one dubbed “Best Modern WrestleMania Matches: Full Match Marathon,” which looks at some of the greatest modern WrestleMania battles. The WWE Vault YouTube channel has one titled “Classic WrestleMania Full Match Marathon,” which looks at some of the all-time greatest matches in the history of the annual spectacle held on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” As noted, WWE is putting WrestleMania 42 tickets on-sale on Wednesday, with an official online pre-sale on Tuesday, for next year’s two-night special event on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

– Also new on WWE’s official YouTube channel is the latest installment of the weekly digital series, “WWE Playlist,” which features a look at the most shocking WrestleMania endings in the history of “The Show of Shows.”