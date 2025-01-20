Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) were in attendance at Sunday night’s TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view event.
Prior to the TNA Tag Team Title match between The Hardys and The Rascalz, the reigning WWE NXT Tag Team Champions made their way to the ring with some chairs. They took a seat at ringside to take in the action.
HOLD THE PHONE! The @WWENXT Tag Team Champions are at TNA Genesis! @Axiom_WWE @WWEFrazer
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/mobnstDaAV
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
The Rascalz earned a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles in September 2024, but that match never happened due to Wes Lee attacking them.
