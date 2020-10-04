The 31st WWE NXT Takeover event will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando later tonight.

Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Kushida vs. The Velveteen Dream

