– Below is the official WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show video for tonight. The thirty-minute pre-show will feature Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter.

– Courtesy of Will Henderson, below is a look at the Takeover 36 set inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 7:30pm ET via this link.

Since 2013: 98 shows.

8 states.

8 Takeovers. Let’s do it one more time tonight! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/8txXZC0uDw — Will Henderson (@willh94) August 22, 2021

