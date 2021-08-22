– Below is the official WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show video for tonight. The thirty-minute pre-show will feature Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter.
– Courtesy of Will Henderson, below is a look at the Takeover 36 set inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 7:30pm ET via this link.
Since 2013:
98 shows.
8 states.
8 Takeovers.
Let's do it one more time tonight! #NXTTakeOver
— Will Henderson (@willh94) August 22, 2021
