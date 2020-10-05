Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event at the new Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando (formerly known as the WWE Performance Center) quickly reached capacity with the people allowed in, recommended by talents, for the event, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that a number of people were informed of the capacity before the show, and could not attend. However, it looks like there will be additional opportunities for people to attend shows in the coming weeks.

On a related note, each spectator pod at tonight’s show had around 10 chairs, more than a dozen water bottles, paper towels, and hand sanitizer. The pods are surrounded with Plexiglas and fencing.

It was also noted that fans had their chairs taken away shortly before the show began.

