Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event is set to have the largest audience that the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center has seen, since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Sunday’s event signifies WWE pushing forward with an expanded audience. This will be the largest CWC/PC crowd since before the coronavirus pandemic hit last year.

According to Wrestling Inc. and Fightful, COVID-19 testing is no longer required at the Capitol Wrestling Center, but WWE has asked that those invited do not attend if they have a positive coronavirus test within 14 days, have symptoms in the last 14 days, or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive in the last 14 days.

Furthermore, Wrestling Inc. reports that this COVID-19 policy change is for all future NXT shows. NXT has been the only WWE show allowing fans to attend live every week after the company moved their tapings to the ThunderDome last August. Before this, fans had to fill out a questionnaire before the show. Then at the event, fans had to submit a free rapid COVID-19 Antigen test on the night of the show, complete a COVID-19 health questionnaire and waiver, and then submit to a thermal temperature check before entering the building.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Takeover coverage this Sunday evening.

