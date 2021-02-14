– Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Pre-Show vide for tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The panel features Sam Roberts, Wade Barrett and Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports.

– Karrion Kross is not booked for a match on tonight’s NXT Takeover card but it’s been speculated that there may be some sort of segment with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar as they prepare for their non-title match on Wednesday’s NXT show.

Kross took to Twitter tonight with a pre-Takeover teaser tweet.

“A course of the future will be decided in due T I M E tonight at #NXTTakeOver Vengeance Day… As always, we will be watching. [hourglass emoji] @WWENXT,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more and remember to join us for live Takeover coverage at this link. Below is the full tweet from Kross: