The hosts have been announced for the two-night WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Kickoff pre-show to air next week on the WWE Network and other WWE digital platforms.

It was announced this morning on The Bump that WWE veteran Mickie James will join Sam Roberts, Jimmy Smith of American Ninja Warrior hosting fame, and sports journalist Arash Markazi on the Takeover pre-show panels. The Kickoff will air both nights.

Stay tuned for more on the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, which takes place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the current Takeover card going into tonight’s go-home edition of NXT on the USA Network, along with a clip from The Bump:

NIGHT ONE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 ON THE USA NETWORK:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot

Final 6 Superstars TBD from the 12-Man Battle Royal held on March 31 with Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight. Winner will challenge Johnny Gargano on Night Two

NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, APRIL 8 ON THE WWE NETWORK:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

We've got an exclusive announcement regarding #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver on #WWETheBump! Find out who the Pre-Show Hosts will be now! pic.twitter.com/xIFjHlKL8U — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 31, 2021

