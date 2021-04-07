– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by former MMA fighter and ESPN personality Jimmy Smith. They hype tonight’s matches. Wee see NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and then footage of Raquel Gonzalez arriving earlier today with Dakota Kai. Sam sends us to a video package for tonight’s NXT UK Title match. Sam sends us to Samoa Joe’s sitdown interview with Ciampa from earlier today. Ciampa says he’s in the best shape physically and mentally he’s ever been. He knows the match with WALTER will be physical but he likes that. Ciampa goes on about how prestigious the NXT UK Title is and they wrap the interview. We also get a Tale of the Tape for Ciampa vs. WALTER. We go to Joe’s sitdown interview with WALTER next. He says his reign looks nice on paper but he has to catch up on the 6 month hiatus from last year. WALTER isn’t sure what his next step will be if he loses the title tonight. We go back to Sam and Jimmy for more discussion.

Sports journalist Arash Markazi checks in via video and looks at WALTER’s title reign. Sam hypes Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark as we take a break. We get a look at Triple H and Shawn Michaels talking Takeover on WWE’s The Bump earlier today. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with LA Knight now. He’s confident about entering the Gauntlet Eliminator last, and then defeating Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title on Thursday night. Sam and Jimmy discuss the Gauntlet Eliminator now. They preview Kushida vs. Pete Dunne. Arash comes back in via video and talks about Kushida vs. Dunne, calling it the best technical match we’ll see tonight, and possibly all year.

Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

Back from a break and Vic Joseph welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Mickie James. Out first comes Toni Storm to boos from the crowd. Zoey Stark is out next as Alicia Taylor does introductions for our Kickoff match of the night.

They size each other up as fans do dueling chants to start. They lock up and tangle into the ropes, going around the ring. They break and lock up again with Stark grounding Storm with a headlock. They break and go back & forth now, trading holds. Stark counters and holds Storm to the mat as the referee checks on them. The dueling chants start back up.

Storm runs over Stark and looks to mount some offense but Stark grabs her. Storm with back elbows but Stark comes back with a big right hand to the jaw, then a running uppercut in the corner. Stark get sent to the apron but fights back in, springboarding at Storm with a missile dropkick for a pop. Storm drops Stark out of the corner and drops her, unloading on the mat with strikes for a 1 count. Storm keeps Stark grounded now. Stark kicks out of another pin attempt. She tries to fight up to her feet but Storm takes her back down for a 2 count.

Storm stomps away while Stark is down in the corner now. Storm with a suplex for another 2 count. Storm with a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring now. Stark kicks her away but Storm comes right back with a boot to the face. Stark rams Storm back into the corner. They trade strikes from the corner and Storm slaps Stark down. Storm unloads with more strikes in the corner now, having words with the referee. Storm with uppercuts. Stark fights back with chops. Stark kicks away in the corner now. Storm takes Stark down and mounts her with right hands as the referee warns her.

Storm slams Stark. Storm goes to the top but Stark cuts her off. Stark climbs up for a superplex and she hits it for a big pop as fans chant “NXT!” now. The referee counts while they’re both down. Storm gets up first and they trade big right hands in the middle of the ring. Stark with several strikes in a row. Stark kicks Storm down and levels her in the jaw with a boot. Stark keeps control but misses a high knee. Storm has a German suplex blocked. Stark keeps fighting and hits a German of her own, then kips up. Stark with the sliding knee to the jaw for a close 2 count, and another pin attempt.

Stark shows some frustration now. Stark scoops Storm to her shoulders but she slides off. Storm gets Stark up high on her shoulders, then plants her face-first into the mat from up high. Stark still kicks out at 2 and Storm can’t believe it. Storm goes for Storm Zero but it’s blocked. Stark with a big superkick for another close pin attempt. Stark unloads with forearms and knees.

Storm nails a German suplex out of nowhere, and then another. Storm follows up with Storm Zero but Stark counters mid-move and rolls Storm out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

– After the match, Stark stands tall and raises her arms on the ramp as the music hits. Storm is down in the middle of the ring.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with MSK now. They’re ready to capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. Wes Lee says he’s cleared and healthy, and Nash Carter goes on about how bright their star will shine tonight. We go back to Sam and Jimmy for a discussion on tonight’s Triple Threat for the vacant titles. Sam guarantees it will be a classic. Sam says NXT also has the best women’s division in the world and we will see that with tonight’s main event. He sends us to a video package for Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai. Mickie joins Sam and Jimmy now for a discussion on the main event. We go to a pre-recorded interview Samoa Joe had with Gonzalez. She says 2020 was crazy and she continued to show everyone who she is, and this year she wants to make a statement. She feels confident going into tonight’s match and is honored to be chosen by Shirai. She says this is her opportunity to show she can hang with the best and is more than a sidekick. She talked more about being confident and winning tonight. We go back to Sam, Jimmy and Mickie. They send us back to Joe’s sitdown interview with Shirai. She talks about leading the division and in regards to picking Gonzalez to be her challenger, she’s always been a fan of Rey Mysterio and she wanted to go against the biggest opponents like he always did. She acknowledged pressure being in the main event and said she’s not only representing the NXT women’s division, she’s representing the NXT Women’s Title. She says the division has come a long way and she will try her best to represent well. We go back to the panel for predictions. Mickie goes with Gonzalez, Jimmy picks Shirai. We see Dunne and Kushida arriving backstage as Sam wraps the Night One Kickoff.

– WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One opens live on the USA Network and the WWE Network on Peacock. Nita Strauss is inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She begins her performance of the National Anthem as fans stand in the crowd. Lightning strikes as a voice welcomes us to Takeover. Fans start chanting “NXT!” now.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center as fans go wild in the crowd. Vic Joseph welcomes us to Takeover. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Pete Dunne vs. Kushida

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Pete Dunne makes his way out to boos. Kushida is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and Dunne leaps to bring him down into a submission but it’s blocked. They tangle counters on the mat and get back up, sizing each other up. Dunne takes Kushida back down but Kushida joins him on the mat as they trade more holds. Kushida takes control from behind on the mat. Kushida focuses on the arm now. Dunne tuns it around and works on Kushida’s arm. More back and forth with counters now. Dunne blocks a springboard move and goes for the fingers. He pulls Kushida to the floor and suplexes him, launching him into the ring ropes.

Dunne comes back in and goes to work on the arm and elbow. The referee checks on Kushida. Dunne grounds Kushida and stomps the wrist as fans boo him. Dunne with a big slap to the chest and a kick. Kushida fights back and they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Kushida runs into a boot. Kushida counters with a basement dropkick to send Dunne to the floor for a breather. Fans chant for Kushida as he goes to the top and leaps but lands on the ramp that is even with the apron. Kushida ends up taking Dunne down with a springboard back elbow on the entrance way. Kushida runs the ramp and kicks Dunne, sending them both back into the ring.

Dunne leaps and catches Kushida with an Octopus submission. Kushida counters looking for the Hoverboard Lock but Dunne blocks it. Kushida levels Dunne with a kick. Dunne blocks another springboard back elbow and starts bending the fingers to boos. Kushida drops Dunne on his head and holds it for a close 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Kushida in control, stomping on Dunne’s back while controlling him by his arms.

Back from the break and they trade big shots before another “NXT!” chant starts up. They fight on the mat now, trading headbutts. Dunne gets free and rocks Kushida but Kushida kicks him back. Kushida runs and hits a dropkick. Dunne ends up on the top but Kushida kicks him off. Kushida climbs up for a super Hoverboard Lock to the mat, nailing it. Dunne reaches for the bottom rope as the crowd rallies for Kushida.

Dunne finally gets the rope and breaks the hold. Kushida goes right back into a submission as fans chant for Dunne to tap. Dunne gets his foot on the bottom rope. Kushida goes to the top and delivers double knees to Dunne’s hurt elbow. Kushida leaps and catches Dunne in another Hoverboard Lock on their feet. Dunne turns into a 2 count but Kushida keeps a hold locked until Dunne gets his foot on the rope. Kushida swings but Dunne catches the strike and goes to bending the fingers as fans boo.

Dunne then stomps on the fingers. Dunne misses a roundhouse kick. Kushida swings but Dunne stomps the fingers again, then levels him with a kick to the head as the boos continue. Dunne nails The Bitter End in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The referee checks on Kushida’s hurt hands as Dunne stands alone in the middle of the ring.

– We see video of Io Shirai and Zoey Stark arriving earlier today. We also see video of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai arriving earlier today.

– Still to come, the Gauntlet Eliminator to determine the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. We see the rules on the screen, then go back to commercial.

Gauntlet Eliminator to Crown New #1 Contender to NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano: Leon Ruff (first participant) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (second participant) vs. Bronson Reed (third participant) vs. Cameron Grimes (fourth participant) vs. Dexter Lumis (fifth participant) vs. LA Knight (final participant)

Back from the break and the Gauntlet Eliminator is already underway as Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott go at it. They end up on the floor and Swerve drapes Ruff over the barrier, then runs in with a big dropkick for boos. The winner of this match will challenge Johnny Gargano at Night Two for his NXT North American Title.

Ruff counters Swerve at ringside and ends up hitting a big back Cutter off the announce table for a pop. Ruff brings it back in for a 2 count. Back and forth in the ring now. Swerve with a big slingshot into the top rope to put Ruff back down. They end up on the top now, trading big strikes. Swerve looks to hit a super powerbomb but Ruff counters in mid-air and sends Swerve flying hard to the mat for a big pop. The timer starts up and the next man out is Bronson Reed.

Ruff leaps out to meet Reed on the entrance way but Reed catches him and throws him back in. Reed is double teamed but he drops Ruff and goes to work on Swerve. Ruff slowly brings himself back in and goes to the top while Reed is holding Swerve in the air on a suplex. Ruff leaps off the top and helps Reed slam Swerve. Ruff attacks Reed but Reed ends up dropping down on him with all of his weight, and again with another big pancake.

Ruff tries for a German suplex but he can’t make Reed budge. Swerve comes from behind and tries to throw both of them. Reed goes behind and ends up hitting a huge German suplex on both opponents. Fans chant “NXT!” now. The timer starts up while Reed is standing tall. He waits for Cameron Grimes to come out and here he is to boos. Grimes takes his time getting to the ring, taunting Reed. Swerve takes advantage and dropkicks Reed from behind. Grimes with a moonsault from the top to drop Reed. They all team up on Reed and send him out.

Grimes offers some money to Swerve now. He takes it and they embrace. Grimes attacks Ruff in the corner, choking him with a shirt. Swerve stomps on Ruff now as he and Grimes keep the double team going on Ruff. Ruff fights back on Grimes but slips on the top rope for a botch with Grimes. Swerve takes advantage and launches Ruff into the corner, forcing a hard landing. Ruff is showered in dollar bills. Grimes and Swerve double team Reed now, keeping him out of the ring. Swerve with a big kick from the apron to the mouth of Reed. They go back to double teaming Ruff now. Ruff fights back but Grimes levels him with a big clothesline. Swerve levels Ruff with another stiff clothesline. The timer starts up and the next man out is Dexter Lumis.

Lumis slowly walks to the ring as Swerve takes Ruff out and pins him for the first elimination. Lumis with a big DDT. Lumis slithers into the ring, forcing Grimes to retreat in fear. Lumis takes out Swerve, then Grimes with slingshot suplexes. Lumis levels Swerve with a few shots to the jaw, then rocks him in the corner and hits a Bulldog. Reed is back in the ring now. He stares Lumis down in the middle of the ring as fans rally. Reed strikes first and they unload on each other. Lumis stuns Reed and tries to scoop him but can’t get him up. Lumis lands on his feet after Reed scoops him. Lumis finally scoops Reed on his shoulders but he gets free. Lumis sends Reed to the floor as Grimes comes in. Grimes and Lumis tumble over the top rope to the floor, landing hard in front of the announcers.

The timer starts back up and out comes the final entrant – LA Knight. Knight comes out with a mic, stopping to kick Reed in the face as he’s on the side of the entrance ramp. Knight continues with his promo on each competitor but Reed grabs him from behind and tosses him into the ring. Reed stalks Knight but Knight pleads for him to take it easy. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial as Reed attacks but Knight gets the upperhand and delivers a big knee to the head from the apron. Knight launches himself in from the apron but Reed catches him with a big Samoan Drop in mid-air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.