– The WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” Pre-show opens up from the Capitol Wrestling Center with Wade Barrett welcoming us. He’s joined by Sam Roberts. They hype tonight’s show. Sam sends us to McKenzie Mitchell in the back. She talks about tonight’s WarGames match and reveals that the women’s match will open the show. We get a video that shows how the two teams formed for the women’s WarGames match. We go back to Barrett and Roberts. Barrett believes Raquel Gonzalez may be the standout Superstar from the women’s match. They preview Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher next.

