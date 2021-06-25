A WWE NXT talent show was reportedly held for the roster at the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that there was everything from singing to stand-up comedy, and that the show was mandatory for talent to attend.

The talent show was described as a morale boost for some, and it seemed to go over well. There were no official “winners” announced.

