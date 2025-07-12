WWE NXT is live this afternoon with a special event from “The ATL.”

WWE NXT: The Great American Bash takes place live from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA., kicking off a three special event stretch in two days.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 12, 2025 show:

* Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura (NXT Title)

* Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence

* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame (North American Women’s Title)

* Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints (North American Title Falls Count Anywhere)

* TNA Slammiversary contract signing with Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

Make sure to join us here this afternoon for live WWE NXT: The Great American Bash results coverage.