WWE NXT is live this afternoon with a special event from “The ATL.”
WWE NXT: The Great American Bash takes place live from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA., kicking off a three special event stretch in two days.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 12, 2025 show:
* Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy
* Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura (NXT Title)
* Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence
* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame (North American Women’s Title)
* Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints (North American Title Falls Count Anywhere)
* TNA Slammiversary contract signing with Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana
Make sure to join us here this afternoon for live WWE NXT: The Great American Bash results coverage.