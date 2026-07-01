Viewership numbers are in for WWE’s NXT Great American Bash premium live event.

The June 28 special, which aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, averaged 394,000 viewers on The CW. The event also posted a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The show marked the first-ever NXT premium live event to air on The CW and faced competition from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which streamed on pay-per-view later that night. Both events also followed TNA’s Slammiversary pay-per-view earlier in the day, making for a packed Saturday of wrestling programming.

The June 23 episode of WWE NXT drew 668,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on The CW, for comparisons sake.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.