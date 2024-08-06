Tonight’s the night for a bash!

A Great American Bash!

Week two of WWE NXT Great American Bash goes down tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour special themed show on the SyFy Network is Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT World Title, Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, as well as Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. MSK for the NXT Tag-Team titles.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey of Gallus, Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American title, as well as Wren Sinclair vs. Kendal Grey.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Great American Bash results coverage from Orlando, FL.