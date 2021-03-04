Another big title match has been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

It was announced on tonight’s show that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Title against Adam Cole.

Previously announced for next week’s NXT show was Toni Storm vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, with the title on the line.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show.

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT Will @shirai_io continue to dominate or is it TONI TIME? The @WWENXT #WomensTitle will be on the line in this highly-anticipated encounter between two of the very best! pic.twitter.com/Cr0AdsofyS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2021

