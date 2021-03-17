The WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” main event is now official.

It’s been announced that NXT Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against Karrion Kross at the big event. There’s no word yet on if this match will headline Night 1 or Night 2.

NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will be the first-ever two-night event for the brand. It will take place during WrestleMania 37 Week on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night 1 will air on the USA Network while Night 2 will air on the WWE Network.

Kross vs. Balor is the only match official for Takeover as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates.

