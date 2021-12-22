The main event of the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special has been announced.

New Year’s Evil will be headlined by Tommaso Ciampa defending the NXT World Title against Bron Breakker.

Breakker vs. Ciampa II will be a rematch from the NXT Halloween Havoc main event back on October 26. Ciampa retained in that match, which was Breakker’s first big match since debuting.

The NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 episode will air live on January 4 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Stay tuned for more on the New Year’s Evil card. Below are a few shots from tonight’s NXT 2.0 opening segment with Ciampa and Breakker:

