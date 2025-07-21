A major crossover title change took place at TNA Slammiversary 2025.

Jacy Jane of WWE NXT defeated Masha Slamovich to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion, adding the title to her already-held NXT Women’s Championship and making her a double champion.

The match opened with Slamovich taking control early, but Jane quickly turned the tide and spent the majority of the bout in the offensive driver’s seat. Despite her dominance, Jane struggled to put Slamovich away.

Every time Slamovich mounted a comeback, interference from Jane’s Fatal Influence stablemates, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, halted her momentum. At one point, Jane attempted to use the championship belt for a cheap shot, but Slamovich managed to stay in the fight.

The tides turned when Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee hit the ring to even the odds, taking out Nyx and Henley. That gave Slamovich enough space to hit the Snow Plow for a near fall.

Slamovich looked to finish Jane with Requiem, but Jane slipped out and caught her with a quick roll-up, which Slamovich kicked out of. Moments later, Jane connected with her Rolling Encore finisher and scored the pinfall victory.

With the win, Jacy Jane now holds both the TNA Knockouts and NXT Women’s Championships.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva stepped out onto the apron and looked on as Jane celebrated with both belts in hand.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary Results 7/20/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.