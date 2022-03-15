The Miz is headed to WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE has announced that Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode will feature a special edition of MizTV. The Miz will welcome new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as his guests.

The Dirty Dawgs will be celebrating Ziggler’s NXT Title win over Bron Breakker in last week’s NXT Vengeance Day main event, which also featured Tommaso Ciampa.

As seen below, Ziggler re-tweeted WWE’s graphic for the MizTV segment and added a photo of NXT-era Roode.

It’s believed that the main event for NXT Stand & Deliver will be confirmed this week, rumored to be Breakker vs. Ziggler for the title.

Below are tweets from Miz and Ziggler, along with the updated line-up for NXT:

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

* A-Kid makes his NXT 2.0 debut

* Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the Fatal 5 Way NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver

* The Miz hosts MizTV segment with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.