WWE NXT 2.0 is scheduled to go head-to-head with AEW All Out.

A new report from Wrestlenomics notes that the next NXT Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, September 4 on Peacock and the WWE Network. There is no word yet on the title or the start time, but the date was confirmed via internal WWE messaging.

Sunday, September 4 is also when AEW will run their 2022 All Out pay-per-view from the Now Arena near Chicago.

The NXT Premium Live Event on Labor Day Weekend will likely air head-to-head in primetime against All Out. The event is scheduled for Orlando, Florida, likely at the WWE Performance Center.

The next NXT 2.0 TV special will air on Tuesday, August 16. This will be the inaugural NXT Heatwave event. The Heatwave name was originally used in ECW.

On a related note, the September 20 and September 27 NXT 2.0 episodes will not air live. WWE will tape those episodes on Wednesday, September 14. These episodes were originally scheduled to be taped on Wednesday, September 7, but they were pushed back to September 14.

WWE is expected to announce the Heatwave special during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.